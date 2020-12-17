Rise in number of teachers in north-east praised

Teacher numbers in north-east schools have continued to rise for the past seven years.

New statistics released by the Scottish Government show that since 2013, there has been an increase in the number of teachers working full time in north-east schools.

In Aberdeen, there are 1,725 teachers working for the local authority, which is made up of 891 in primaries, 751 in secondary, 36 in special schools and 48 centrally employed.

A total of 2,720 teachers work for Aberdeenshire Council, with 1,403 in primaries, 1,234 in secondary, 46 in special schools and 37 are centrally employed.

Previously there has been some problems recruiting and retaining teachers across the region, and in Scotland as a whole, however, councils have been working hard to ensure that they are in a good position, and are supporting staff to stay on.

In 2013, Aberdeen City Council had 1,606 teaching staff, which increased to 1,632 in 2015, however, fell down to 1,603 the year after. Since then, staff levels have gradually increased again each year, with more than 100 staff recruited between 2018 and 2019.

Meanwhile in Aberdeenshire, in 2013 there was 2,594 teachers, which stayed relatively the same in 2014, and has continued to increase incrementally each year since.

Aberdeen City Council education operational delivery convener Councillor John Wheeler said: “There has been a significant improvement in the recruitment and retention of teachers and we are this year, in a far stronger position.

“Recruitment is a challenge across Scotland but in Aberdeen, we have been proactive and innovative in our approach, both in terms of expanding the pathways into teaching and in promoting the vacancies, our schools and the city to potential candidates.

“The approach has resulted in a steady increase in applications and appointments, reducing the number of vacancies across primary and secondary schools from this year with particular strengths in recruiting to senior leadership roles. We remain committed to reducing this further and building on the progress that has been made.

“There has been major investment in the school estate in recent years and that has helped underline Aberdeen City Council’s commitment to education.”

Across Scotland, the total number of full-time equivalent teachers has risen to the highest figure it has been since 2008.

There are currently around 53,400 teachers employed in early learning and childcare, primary, secondary and special schools or centrally employed. This is 1,153 more than the 2019 total.

The average pupil-teacher ratio for publicly funded schools was 13.3 in Scotland, although the north-east has slightly higher levels than the national average, at 13.7 for Aberdeen and 13.4 for Aberdeenshire.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “We are committed to ensuring teacher recruitment is an ongoing priority and it is great to see an increasing number of talented professionals joining our team.

“Between August and November, we have recruited around 52 FTE teaching staff and almost 74 FTE support staff.”

Education Secretary John Swinney said: “I welcome this significant rise in teacher numbers, which is the largest annual increase since equivalent statistics began.

“The Covid-19 pandemic led us to take action to help pupils catch up with learning having been out of school, and we have invested an additional £80 million to recruit more than 1,400 additional teachers and 200 support staff this year – all of whom are now in place.

“A drop in class sizes is also welcome news as it is a crucial element in our ambition to close the attainment gap between the most and least deprived. As we continue to navigate through this pandemic, our focus will steadfastly remain on delivering equity and excellence.”