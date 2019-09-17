Rise in north-east oil and gas job opportunities

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has said more job opportunities in the oil and gas sector are opening up in the north-east.

In Aberdeen, 4,116 job-seeking claimants are registered, a decrease of 371, or 8%, on the previous year.

This compares to 2,952 in Aberdeenshire, 219 fewer than the same time last year – a reduction of 7%.

A jobs fair was held on Thursday, which attracted more than 1,000 people and 37 employers from a variety of sectors.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Kirsty Jarman, partnership manager at the DWP, said: “We continue to work closely with employers and partners to identify opportunities for our customers.

“Christmas recruitment is starting to impact and we have seen a rise in retail vacancies as well as ongoing recruitment within the care and security sectors.

“Having met with some energy sector recruiters at Offshore Europe, we are starting to see more opportunities coming up for those looking to move into/return to that sector.”

Training has also been offered to staff in the hospitality sector and some people are also working with Aberdeen Foyer to learn construction skills.