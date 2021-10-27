Riot cops and negotiator called in as row over boxer’s broken window escalates

A row over a broken window escalated to the point that riot police and negotiators were called to deal with a boxer.

Craig Dick became abusive when officers attended his property on Balnagask Road responding to a reported disturbance.

The 34-year-old boxer shouted and swore at the police and refused to let them inside.

Eventually, a negotiator was brought in, and when riot police also turned up Dick decided enough was enough and opened the door.

Fiscal depute Sean Ambrose told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At approximately 10.20pm, police were called to report a disturbance within the locus.”

‘Come and get me, you pigs’

When officers arrived Dick could be heard “shouting, swearing and banging loudly”.

Police tried to speak to him and calm him down from outside the address but were met with a “torrent of abuse”.

When officers managed to gain entry to the block of flats, Dick “simply became angrier”.

They attempted to engage with him through the locked door but he “could not be reasoned with”.

At one point Dick raged: “I will knock you out, you stupid English ****s.”

He was warned his language “would not be tolerated” but “continued regardless”.

Officers in attendance requested backup from riot police, and explained to Dick that if he did not comply entry would be forced.

Dick replied: “Come and get me, you pigs.”

A police negotiation attempted to engage with Dick through the broken window, but he “refused to be reasoned with”.

Shortly before 1am, riot police attended and approached the address.

‘He complies with the police after the shouting match concluded’

Mr Ambrose said: “On seeing this show of force, the accused came to the door and opened it.”

He was arrested.

Dick, of Balnagask Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a racially aggravated charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner over the incident, which happened on August 7 last year.

Defence agent Graham Morrison said: “This all came about because of a broken window.

“Police attended. They accused Mr Dick of having broken his own window. Someone else had broken it.

“It’s from there it deteriorated.”

Mr Morrison said a neighbour had described the incident as a “two-way shouting match” between Dick and the police, adding he was “clearly distressed” and that his mental health was “fragile” at the time.

The solicitor said: “He complies with the police after the shouting match concluded.”

Dick, who appeared in court via a video link, said he’d had one officer talking to him at the window, telling him to stay there, while others were requesting he come to the door.

He said he didn’t know who to listen to.

Sheriff Philip Mann fined Dick £790, but with no time to pay being sought, he was ordered to serve 28 days imprisonment instead.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.