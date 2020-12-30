Ring in the New Year by toasting homemade cocktails

New Year’s Eve is looking different for everyone this year, but that doesn’t mean we can’t welcome new beginnings with a drink in hand.
And what better way to ring in the New Year in style than by toasting some homemade concoctions with your loved ones?
Simple yet elegant, these cocktail recipes are sure to satisfy the whole family – even the most discerning home mixologists – after the challenging past year.
There are gin and Cointreau-based tipples, fruity drinks and a popular Mexican Bulldog cocktail for beer fanatics.
Guava Nice Day
Courtesy of Siberia Bar & Hotel
Recipe
- 37.5ml London Dry gin
- 20ml apple vodka
- 25ml freshly squeezed lemon
- 35ml guava cordial
- 20ml aquafaba
- 3 dashes Dr Adam Elmegirab’s Spanish Bitters
Method
- Pour all of the ingredients into a shaker with ice and shake.
- Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with an edible flower.
Mexican Bulldog
Courtesy of Chop Bar & Grill
Recipe
- 25ml Tequila
- 25ml Triple Sec
- 100ml Frozen citrus (we make our frozen citrus with lime and water)
- 1 bottle of Corona
Method
- Garnish the Mexican Bulldog with an orange wheel and a lime wedge.
- Pour the frozen citrus (mixed with the tequila and Tripe Sec) into a goblet glass and add the Corona in. Place it into the glass gently and release some beer.
Chocolate Orange Martini
Courtesy of No.1 Bar & Grill
Ingredients
- 37.5ml Cointreau
- 37.5ml Baileys
- 50ml double cream
- 1 scoop of chocolate ice cream
Method
- Shake all the ingredients together until ice cream is runny.
- Double strain into martini glass.
- Garnish with grated chocolate and an orange twist.
Cloudy Lemon Mojito
Courtesy of BrewDog Distilling Co.
Ingredients:
- 50ml LoneWolf Cloudy Lemon Gin
- 20ml simple syrup
- 25ml fresh lime
- Fresh mint leaves
- Crushed ice
Method
- Place crushed ice in a glass and add the mint leaves. If possible, beat the leaves to release mint aroma.
- Gradually add the remaining ingredients and stir together.
