Ring in the New Year by toasting homemade cocktails

New Year’s Eve is looking different for everyone this year, but that doesn’t mean we can’t welcome new beginnings with a drink in hand.

And what better way to ring in the New Year in style than by toasting some homemade concoctions with your loved ones?

Simple yet elegant, these cocktail recipes are sure to satisfy the whole family – even the most discerning home mixologists – after the challenging past year.

There are gin and Cointreau-based tipples, fruity drinks and a popular Mexican Bulldog cocktail for beer fanatics.

Guava Nice Day

Courtesy of Siberia Bar & Hotel

Recipe

37.5ml London Dry gin

20ml apple vodka

25ml freshly squeezed lemon

35ml guava cordial

20ml aquafaba

3 dashes Dr Adam Elmegirab’s Spanish Bitters

Method

Pour all of the ingredients into a shaker with ice and shake. Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with an edible flower.

Mexican Bulldog

Courtesy of Chop Bar & Grill

Recipe

25ml Tequila

25ml Triple Sec

100ml Frozen citrus (we make our frozen citrus with lime and water)

1 bottle of Corona

Method

Garnish the Mexican Bulldog with an orange wheel and a lime wedge. Pour the frozen citrus (mixed with the tequila and Tripe Sec) into a goblet glass and add the Corona in. Place it into the glass gently and release some beer.

Chocolate Orange Martini

Courtesy of No.1 Bar & Grill

Ingredients

37.5ml Cointreau

37.5ml Baileys

50ml double cream

1 scoop of chocolate ice cream

Method

Shake all the ingredients together until ice cream is runny. Double strain into martini glass. Garnish with grated chocolate and an orange twist.

Cloudy Lemon Mojito

Courtesy of BrewDog Distilling Co.

Ingredients:

50ml LoneWolf Cloudy Lemon Gin

20ml simple syrup

25ml fresh lime

Fresh mint leaves

Crushed ice

Method