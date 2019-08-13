Rijeka hit back after Dons supporters’ claims

Aberdeen FC’s Europa League opponents HNK Rijeka have hit back after claims Dons fans were subjected to heavy-handed treatment at last week’s first leg.

The Evening Express reported yesterday how travelling supporters in the Croatian city had been handed on-the-spot fines, had items confiscated and had been forced to watch the match from a cage before being held back after the game.

However, the Croats, who won the game 2-0 ahead of Thursday’s second leg at Pittodrie, have hit back, accusing fans of damaging buses laid on to take them to the game.

A spokesman for the club said: “Aberdeen fans were detained for 30 minutes after the match, and the representatives of Aberdeen FC were informed about that, as well as the fans in the 80th minute of the match by official announcement in English.

“In those 30 minutes, they had at their disposal drinks and food. HNK Rijeka also hired (although it did not have the obligation) three buses to transport Aberdeen fans from the city centre to the stadium and vice versa, of which one bus was significantly damaged by the fans.

“The material damage that HNK Rijeka has to pay has been recorded.”

Aberdeen FC was contacted for comment.