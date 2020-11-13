Right or wrong: Should Scotland fans be condemned for their celebrations?

A night where Scottish football fans rejoiced, celebrating their side’s inclusion in the Euros for the first time in 22 years, has sparked anger and recrimination after videos emerged showing them hugging and cheering.

While showing sporting events on television in hospitality venues is permitted, current restrictions prevent singing or raising your voice, and business owners must ensure at least a one-metre distance between people unless they are from the same household.

In light of the guidelines and Scotland’s momentous result – we ask, was showing the game the right thing to do?

We stick by all regulations

Josh Clarkson, whose father Stuart founded Soul owners PB Devco, defended the bar’s actions in a series of comments on Facebook.

He wrote: “We did everything we could. Everyone commenting, could you have done a better job? How can you control customers who are running about?

“We stick by all regulations. If you ask anyone who was there tonight, everyone was warned.”

He added: “We tried our best, only so much you can do.”

It’s more the punters to blame

Also defending the bar’s action was Jamie Kerrison, who believed last night’s actions were not the fault of the bar staff.

It was always going to go mad

One member of the Aberdeen Bartenders Club on Facebook, Alex Duncan, believes it was a challenging situation. She said: “Not easy when every one is jumping about no amount of bar staff or doormen could have predicted or handled that, don’t think it’s fair to say if you weren’t there yourself. “If Scotland won it was always going to go mad in every bar in the whole of Scotland.

They appear to have broken every current licensing rule

Willie Meston from the Coilacriech Inn in Ballater expressed his disgust in the lack of social distancing last night and now calls for the licensing board to take action.

In an email, written to the Press and Journal, he said: “I find the behaviour of the licensee and operators of the Draught Project, Aberdeen disgraceful.

“They appear to have broken every current licensing rule on Thursday night. Because of this all public house operators in Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire will have to suffer greater restrictions.

“Surely it is time that the Aberdeen licensing board took action.”

Don’t worry about the rest of us

Paddy Mc, general manager of the Holburn Bar, sarcastically tagged Soul Bar in a Facebook post exclaiming: “Don’t worry about the rest of us in hospitality.

“Thousands will suffer from your actions.”

Not good enough

On the other hand, MSP Kevin Stewart blasted the Aberdeen bar on Twitter last night, claiming their actions where “not good enough” and that he would be “contacting the police.”

Today 58 people in Grampian tested positive for Covid19. Tonight, I am receiving messages with video footage from an Aberdeen bar featuring clear breaches of regulations. This is not good enough & I will be contacting the police & the council tomorrow & they must investigate.

A statement this morning read: “The scenes in that particular venue last night were a disgrace and have put people in our city at risk – how many bars and jobs are being put on the line because of the arrogance and apparent flagrant disregard of the rules in one venue?

“The council must investigate this matter fully and I don’t mean giving the owners a ring and chatting it over. I mean a formal review which includes opening the log books and looking at the test and protect records, measuring the venue properly and not taking the venue’s word for it and most importantly taking action on the chaos that happened last night.

“On a day when we saw 58 new cases of coronavirus across Grampian, folk across this city will be absolutely scunnered at what ensued on Wednesday night at Draft Project by Soul – we need the council to take responsibility and do right by the people and businesses of Aberdeen.”

Nothing short of disgraceful

The Scottish Hospitality Group condemned the actions by the pub goers in Draft Project last night.

The Scottish Hospitality Group condemned the actions by the pub goers in Draft Project last night.

