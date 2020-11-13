Right or wrong: Should Scotland fans be condemned for their celebrations?
A night where Scottish football fans rejoiced, celebrating their side’s inclusion in the Euros for the first time in 22 years, has sparked anger and recrimination after videos emerged showing them hugging and cheering.
While showing sporting events on television in hospitality venues is permitted, current restrictions prevent singing or raising your voice, and business owners must ensure at least a one-metre distance between people unless they are from the same household.
In light of the guidelines and Scotland’s momentous result – we ask, was showing the game the right thing to do?
We stick by all regulations
Josh Clarkson, whose father Stuart founded Soul owners PB Devco, defended the bar’s actions in a series of comments on Facebook.
He wrote: “We did everything we could. Everyone commenting, could you have done a better job? How can you control customers who are running about?
“We stick by all regulations. If you ask anyone who was there tonight, everyone was warned.”
He added: “We tried our best, only so much you can do.”
It’s more the punters to blame
Also defending the bar’s action was Jamie Kerrison, who believed last night’s actions were not the fault of the bar staff.
It was always going to go mad
One member of the Aberdeen Bartenders Club on Facebook, Alex Duncan, believes it was a challenging situation.
She said: “Not easy when every one is jumping about no amount of bar staff or doormen could have predicted or handled that, don’t think it’s fair to say if you weren’t there yourself.
“If Scotland won it was always going to go mad in every bar in the whole of Scotland.
They appear to have broken every current licensing rule
Willie Meston from the Coilacriech Inn in Ballater expressed his disgust in the lack of social distancing last night and now calls for the licensing board to take action.
In an email, written to the Press and Journal, he said: “I find the behaviour of the licensee and operators of the Draught Project, Aberdeen disgraceful.
“They appear to have broken every current licensing rule on Thursday night. Because of this all public house operators in Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire will have to suffer greater restrictions.
“Surely it is time that the Aberdeen licensing board took action.”
Don’t worry about the rest of us
Paddy Mc, general manager of the Holburn Bar, sarcastically tagged Soul Bar in a Facebook post exclaiming: “Don’t worry about the rest of us in hospitality.
“Thousands will suffer from your actions.”
Soul Bar Aberdeen don’t worry about the rest of us in hospitality. 1000’s will suffer from your actions.
Not good enough
On the other hand, MSP Kevin Stewart blasted the Aberdeen bar on Twitter last night, claiming their actions where “not good enough” and that he would be “contacting the police.”
Today 58 people in Grampian tested positive for Covid19. Tonight, I am receiving messages with video footage from an Aberdeen bar featuring clear breaches of regulations. This is not good enough & I will be contacting the police & the council tomorrow & they must investigate.
A statement this morning read: “The scenes in that particular venue last night were a disgrace and have put people in our city at risk – how many bars and jobs are being put on the line because of the arrogance and apparent flagrant disregard of the rules in one venue?
“The council must investigate this matter fully and I don’t mean giving the owners a ring and chatting it over. I mean a formal review which includes opening the log books and looking at the test and protect records, measuring the venue properly and not taking the venue’s word for it and most importantly taking action on the chaos that happened last night.
“On a day when we saw 58 new cases of coronavirus across Grampian, folk across this city will be absolutely scunnered at what ensued on Wednesday night at Draft Project by Soul – we need the council to take responsibility and do right by the people and businesses of Aberdeen.”
Nothing short of disgraceful
The Scottish Hospitality Group condemned the actions by the pub goers in Draft Project last night.
The scenes coming from #draftproject tonight in Aberdeen are nothing short of disgraceful. The SHG condemn fully the behaviour of the operator & customers. There is a duty to protect public health and we would support any action taken by authorities after any investigation. #SHG https://t.co/cafA4HlBiW
Aberdeen has become a national embarrassment
Bar owner Adrian Gomes claimed Aberdeen has become the joke of the nation as this is the second time Soul Bar has come under scrutiny during the pandemic.
Disgusted – No excuses
Artesian bartender and UK Legacy champion 2018, Leon Wilkes Back, called out management of Draft Project for their “poor management” and their refusal of the regulations.
This was avoidable
Joel Black, member of the Aberdeen Bartenders Club, addressed his concerns over the online videos. In a Facebook post he explained that the situation could have been avoided and what has happened “doesn’t mitigate the actions or there lack of, of the management and leadership” for the venue.
He said: “As for how to handle the situation; this has been addressed multiple stated numerous times by multiple people on this thread who will have explained it better than I can.
“To suggest this couldn’t have been predicted or handled better is inadequate as an answer and inaccurate as a statement.
“This was avoidable, predictable and frankly the audacity is astounding.
“I appreciate you might find this overwhelming and sad as we all do, but that doesn’t mitigate the actions or there lack of, of the management and leadership for this venue.”
Selfish, irresponsible actions
Aberdeen councillor Martin Greig last night has lodged a complaint with the council on behalf of a constituent and called for an investigation.
He said: “Very many more people are going to be infected by the Covid-19 virus as a result of this kind of misconduct.
“The selfish, irresponsible actions are core reason why the infection is increasing.
“The failure to manage customer behaviour within a licensed premise needs to be explained and accounted for.”
He added that authorities must “consider the appropriate response towards Soul”.
I am angry
Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden called for action against the individuals shown in the videos, saying: “I am angry and disappointed by the scenes of fans celebrating during the match last night.
“Many people have worked hard to allow businesses to open in a safe way to allow physical distancing and that work gets completely undermined by a few people who spoil it for everyone else.
“I would hope that the contact details for these people in the bar last night are now passed on to the police for them to take action.”
