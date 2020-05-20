Rig workers raise thousands for north-east coronavirus fund

Offshore workers have raised thousands of pounds for a campaign launched to give comfort boxes to frontline staff.

Staff at Well-Safe Solutions banded together to virtually cover over 1,500 miles through walking, running, rowing and cycling to raise £2,681.

Each team member covered the distance to their home and back again on exercise machines on the Well-Safe Guardian rig based in Invergordon – before extending their target to reach their Aberdeen office.

The staff live in Elgin, Inverurie, Altens, Montrose, Fife, Peterborough, Milton Keynes, North Wales and Oban – they met their target in just 20 days.

All the money raised will be donated to the NHS Grampian Endowment Fund for the comfort box campaign.

The Evening Express and Original 106 are backing the bid to make sure every team of frontline staff working across the north-east has a comfort box to dip into during their shift

Heather Schreuder, Marketing Coordinator for Well-Safe Solutions, said the group were inspired by the Clap for our Carers initiative.

She said: “Every Thursday they go out to the helideck and clap for carers, and they sound the horn whilst they’re up there too.”

There are nine crew members on the rig at all times, to keep everything running smoothly during the Covid-19 crisis.

Heather said: “They did have a bit of a laugh because a few of them are over 50.”

Heather said the group tracked their progress through Strava, a social fitness network.

She said: “Whilst they are on the rig they have access to a treadmill, a rowing machine and a bike, so they can exercise and that’s how they achieve their miles, as well as walking round the rig for checks.

“Onshore they do it from their own remote locations at home.

“They go out and walk with the family or go on their bicycles at lunch time or in the evening, and then digitally send their mileage via email.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

As well as helping out a local cause, the team efforts helped to keep the rig workers engaged and positive during a difficult time.

She said: “The guys really got behind it and they had a real laugh with it, so it kept spirits up, especially during a time where there’s a lot of uncertainty with the oil industry.

“For the guys who are isolated on this rig, it’s really helped boost morale and they got really involved with it. It was a big team effort.

“We researched local causes to make sure it would go to the right place, because when you raise money you don’t want to just donate it and that will be the end of it.

“We wanted to ensure it was going to local people who needed it and are doing the hard word at the front-line.

“The NHS Endowment fund seems to be doing an incredible job at that.

“The things they are doing at the moment are just great, and the guys really wanted to hit the target and make sure they could raise the money.”

After meeting their initial target, the team decided to take it one step further, and extend their fundraising efforts by increasing their distance.

Heather said: “They ended up pushing the mileage and getting back to Invergordon virtually, and back to the Aberdeen office too, which was incredible.

“From the rig back to the office in Aberdeen it was a further 134 miles.

“We managed a total of 1,513.6 miles, meaning we even had a spare 44.6 miles left over!

“It was a great team effort and what a fantastic cause it’s for, so we’re really hoping it will make a difference.”

Sheena Lonchay, the operational manager of NHS Grampian charities, said: “It’s a tremendous effort by all of the crew who took part and we’re delighted by the amount that they’ve raised.

“It’s not just about money but also about supporting our staff that’s really important.”

She says the funds raised by Wellsafe Solutions will be vital in assisting the charity with their next steps, which will be discussed at a trustee meeting at the beginning of June.

She said: “We’re moving away from the comfort boxes soon and currently looking at other ways we can help support NHS Grampian.

“That will perhaps be by use of technology, and how we care for our staff and the population of Grampian going forward, with their wellbeing and mental health.”

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: