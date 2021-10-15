Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Riding for the disabled ‘hangs in the balance’ as charity desperately pleads for volunteers

By Kirstin Tait
15/10/2021, 1:09 pm
Buchan RDA is appealing for volunteers to help continue its sessions

An Aberdeenshire horse riding charity has made a desperate plea for new volunteers.

The Buchan branch of the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) helps people with additional support needs and has been providing riding and carriage driving opportunities to adults and children for nearly 40 years.

After facing hardship following the coronavirus pandemic which forced sessions to stop for 18 months, volunteers who kept the group running have become fewer and fewer.

Now, the charity is at breaking point and has said without a new committee, “Buchan RDA will cease to exist”.

The decision has now been taken to schedule and EDM which will take place on Tuesday November 9 at Auchnagatt Village Hall at 7pm.

The group are urging anyone who is interested in forming a committee and steering the group forwards to attend the meeting.

Everyone behind the charity is a volunteer, who come together to run sessions in the purpose-built indoor school with a selection of horses and ponies at Ladymire Equestrian Centre, near Ellon.

There are also facilities to hacking out in good weather.

‘Without a new committee, Buchan RDA will cease to exist’

A spokeswoman said:  “There’s no way to sugar coat this. Without a new committee, Buchan RDA will cease to exist.

“One possible option might be a merger with another regional group, but that would disadvantage riders from the Fraserburgh and Peterhead areas who would be required to travel long distances.

“The best we can hope for is a good turnout at the EGM on the 9th of November, to ensure that Buchan RDA has a future in the local area.”

Nationally, the RDA has been providing opportunities for people with additional support needs for more than 50 years.

If you are unable to commit to becoming a committee member, but are willing to help in any way, shape or form – the group ask you to attend.

If you wish to find out more contact buchanrda@outlook.com or call Juliet Norcott on 01224 708873 or 07890 582596.