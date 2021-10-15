Riding for the disabled ‘hangs in the balance’ as charity desperately pleads for volunteers

An Aberdeenshire horse riding charity has made a desperate plea for new volunteers.

The Buchan branch of the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) helps people with additional support needs and has been providing riding and carriage driving opportunities to adults and children for nearly 40 years.

After facing hardship following the coronavirus pandemic which forced sessions to stop for 18 months, volunteers who kept the group running have become fewer and fewer.

Now, the charity is at breaking point and has said without a new committee, “Buchan RDA will cease to exist”.

The decision has now been taken to schedule and EDM which will take place on Tuesday November 9 at Auchnagatt Village Hall at 7pm.

The group are urging anyone who is interested in forming a committee and steering the group forwards to attend the meeting.

Everyone behind the charity is a volunteer, who come together to run sessions in the purpose-built indoor school with a selection of horses and ponies at Ladymire Equestrian Centre, near Ellon.

There are also facilities to hacking out in good weather.

‘Without a new committee, Buchan RDA will cease to exist’

A spokeswoman said: “There’s no way to sugar coat this. Without a new committee, Buchan RDA will cease to exist.

“One possible option might be a merger with another regional group, but that would disadvantage riders from the Fraserburgh and Peterhead areas who would be required to travel long distances.

“The best we can hope for is a good turnout at the EGM on the 9th of November, to ensure that Buchan RDA has a future in the local area.”

Nationally, the RDA has been providing opportunities for people with additional support needs for more than 50 years.

If you are unable to commit to becoming a committee member, but are willing to help in any way, shape or form – the group ask you to attend.

If you wish to find out more contact buchanrda@outlook.com or call Juliet Norcott on 01224 708873 or 07890 582596.