Aberdeen riding centre hoping to trot off with share of cash pot

A riding centre is hoping to grab a share of the £15,000 CommunitEE Chest pot.

Hayfield Riding Centre is one of the many groups in with a chance of scooping cash in the giveaway.

The equestrian centre in the grounds of Aberdeen’s Hazlehead Park caters for horse riders from as young as three and as old as in their 70s.

The club hopes to replace its riding hats which are an “essential piece of equipment” which all riders need to have.

The centre aims to make horse riding an accessible sport and it offers a variety of events to help promote this.

Instructor Lorna McLean said: “We have been to Tillydrone and Torry for example to do pony rides – we do not charge for this but accept a donation if people want to.

“We have a variety of groups that have visited the likes of CLAN, the Brownies, Guides, Cubs, Scouts and schools to enable people to experience their first ever ride on a horse.”

The groups entering into CommunitEE Chest that collect the most tokens in each category will walk away with between £500 and £5,000. Groups with 30 members or fewer have the chance to land £500, those with between 31 and 60 could take home £1,000 and groups with more than 61 members are in with a chance of bagging a whopping £5,000.