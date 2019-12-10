Ride shut, but Aberdeen Christmas village remains open following weather warning

A weather warning in place for the north-east has forced one of the Christmas village rides to close.

However, organisers have said the rest of the Christmas village will remain open as usual today.

It comes as a warning of strong winds remains in place for parts of the north-east.

The Met Office’s yellow alert has been in effect since 5am, and will remain in place until 5pm.

The forecaster has said strong winds may cause disruption, including delays on buses and trains.

A spokesperson for Aberdeen Inspired said: “The Aberdeen Christmas Village is open today as normal.

“All attractions will operate as usual with the exception of the Blizzard ride which is closed.

“We will continue to monitor the developing weather pattern throughout the day and will make further updates in due course.”