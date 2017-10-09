Boozy Cow boss on Rickshaw adventure to help save Asian elephants

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

An Aberdeen entrepreneur will embark on a 300-mile rickshaw adventure next month in a bid to save an endangered animal.

Garreth Wood, whose firm owns The Boozy Cow and Paramount Bar in Aberdeen, is aiming to raise £1 million for charity Elephant Family, which works to preserve Asian elephants.

He and his wife Nicola will spend three weeks travelling across the Indian state of Rajasthan.

A burger created by celebrity chef Hardeep Singh Kohli – which now appears on the Boozy Cow menu – will also raise cash for the Boozy Cow Foundation, which splits funds between 18 charities.

Mr and Mrs Wood have agreed to pledge an additional £5 to Elephant Family for every burger sold.