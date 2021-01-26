RGU to offer fully funded Creative Entrepreneurship course

A north-east university is offering a fully-funded short course which will provide creatives with a raft of business support.

Robert Gordon University (RGU) has launched the online course Creative Entrepreneurship which has 20 spaces, aimed at equipping them with the knowledge and skills to transition their creative practice into a viable business.

It is available to those who want to start a new enterprise, or with an existing creative business who want to take it to the next level, and will take them through business tools and toolkits, while gaining expert guidance from academics and existing entrepreneurs.

An accredited Master’s level qualification, it allows participants to accumulate further credits and achieve a full postgraduate qualification over time.

The new course will mark the third cohort to take part in the scheme, and is a collaboration between the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Group and the Look Again team which is part of Gray’s School of Art, with funding provided by the Scottish Funding Council.

Libby Curtis, head of Gray’s School of Art at RGU, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer this fantastic, fully funded online short course again for 2021, extending our support for creative practitioners during these challenging times and reaching across Scotland to help build entrepreneurship skills to sustain creative businesses.”

Children’s clothing designer Maija Nygren took part in the second round of the course.

She said: “This course has hit the nail on the head for me. There is so much ambiguity in business jargon, in business models and structuring the foundation of your business. I always felt I needed to become something else, a business person, to set up my business.

“Through this course I realised that the business is me, and is built on my experience, my vision and my values. I am now using the tools I familiarised myself on the course to shape my vision, values and experience rather than vice versa.”

Applications can be made online until February 14, with how to apply and more information available at https://www.rgu.ac.uk/study/courses/2808-creative-entrepreneurship-scqf-level-11-15-credits