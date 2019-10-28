RGU to host online event on the supernatural

Supernatural creatures and things that go bump in the night will be the focus of an upcoming online discussion.

Robert Gordon University will host the event with Dr Rachael Ironside and Professor Peter Reid on Wednesday.

Recent studies carried out suggest that a high number of people still believe in the supernatural.

During the online lecture, the academics will speak about their research into supernatural experiences and tell stories of the unexplained.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Last year in the run-up to Halloween the university held a similar event, Supernatural in Contemporary Society conference, and it was very popular.

The talk is scheduled to begin at 5pm and tickets should be booked before the event.

Registration is free and can be carried out online at https://bit.ly/2MC1Bfb

An email will be sent out on the day with a link.