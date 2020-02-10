RGU to host cyber security conference

A city university is to host a conference focusing on cyber security, law and technology.

Robert Gordon University (RGU) will put on the one-day event on Friday February 21 as part of Cyber Security Scotland Week 2020.

Experts from across the UK will discuss policy and cyber security relevant for the UK North Sea industry.

There will also be a cyber attack workshop.

Nicolas Maulet, conference organiser and lecturer in energy law and policy at RGU’s Law School, said: “We are thrilled to bring this unique conference to RGU, which will give delegates access to some leading UK cyber-security and cyber law industry expert speakers.

“Together, they will explore some of the challenges associated with digital security and discuss aspects of policy, law and development relevant to the UK North Sea.”

For more information, visit bit.ly/38d5782