RGU teams up with north-east food firms for new project

Aberdeen’s Robert Gordon University is teaming up with two north-east food and drinks firms to develop new products.

The university has secured a grant from Innovate UK to set up so-called knowledge transfer partnerships (KTP) with shortbread maker Dean’s of Huntly and fishmonger Sutherland’s of Portsoy.

For the next two years, the Aberdeenshire firms will be able to use the expertise from RGU to boost market access as well as help with the creation of brand new products.

KTPs is a nationwide programme which helps businesses improve their competitiveness and productivity through access to knowledge, technologies and skills that reside within universities.

The programme can be of particular benefit to companies as they consider access to markets, product development and new business approaches as they deal with the impact of Covid-19.

RGU’s School of Pharmacy and Life Sciences has teamed up with Gourmets Choice, which trades as Sutherland’s of Portsoy, to contribute to the company’s ambitions of reducing waste and transitioning to a circular economy paradigm where raw materials and waste from fish processing are used in a sustainable and profitable way.

Dean’s of Huntly will work with RGU’s School of Creative and Cultural Business to design, develop and deploy a digital strategy.

John Farley, director at Gourmets Choice, said: “Sutherland’s of Portsoy is committed to collaboration with academia in ways which can improve working practices. We are delighted to have been awarded this Innovate UK KTP with RGU and see this as key in the progression of the company.

“The project will involve analysing the waste generated, which in itself will be an interesting project as it will evaluate if any variances occur due to the grading quality of the fish.

“This as an exciting project which we want to result in a commercialisation project on completion. We feel that fish waste is a world issue and anything which can make better use of it has to be the way forward. We are intrigued to understand what we can extract from the different species waste and to understand what part quality, or indeed the location of growth, can have.”

Bill Dean, managing director at Dean’s of Huntly, said: “During a meeting with the business and economic development team at RGU, we expressed our plans and aspirations to build a stronger presence in digital marketing.

“The business has been laying the foundations in terms of facilities and software integration to be ready to grow, albeit we knew that we needed to bring in the necessary skills to drive this forward, which has led to this partnership.

“The main aim of the project is to enable Dean’s to design, develop and deploy a digital strategy alongside a programme of staff development to facilitate the expansion of our online B2C sales and help grow our traditional B2B markets.”

Donella Beaton, associate vice-principal, business and economic development at RGU, said: “As a professionally-focused university, stimulating economic development is one of RGU’s strategic aims and to maximise its impact and ensure relevance, the university focuses on regional as well as national priorities. We support businesses through a number of government-funded initiatives, including the KTP programme which provides access to university expertise to help businesses develop and adapt.

“We are delighted to be working with Dean’s of Huntly and Gourmets Choice and to play this part in helping them to achieve their vision and plans for company growth. The projects are really exciting and their realisation with such key players will also be a success for the region.”