RGU students take on ‘Tiny House’ design project with housing association

Students have joined forces with a housing association for a design project.

The students from the Scott Sutherland School of Architecture at Robert Gordon University are working with Grampian Housing Association on the affordable house design scheme.

The students were tasked with creating one house each for a single person, a couple, and a small family, with sustainability and energy efficiency at the core of their designs.

The “Tiny Houses” would also need to be cheap to build and offer clever storage and the ability for self-assemble.

The public will now be able to vote for their favourite project, with the winners being ultimately decided by members of the Grampian Housing Association and the academic team at the Scott Sutherland School.

Dr Amar Bennadji, lecturer in Architecture at RGU, commented: “A tiny house movement is spreading worldwide to achieve a decent living space without the financial burden, and we felt this was an ideal opportunity for our students to work on a live project which could have positive implications for the local community.

“It has been great to work alongside Grampian Housing Association on the project. This experience of designing an affordable dwelling could be a long-time solution to provide shelter and preserve people’s dignity by offering them just what they need.”

Neil Clapperton, chief executive of Grampian Housing Association said: “The project is completely aligned to our objectives of providing affordable sustainable homes to meet people’s housing needs.

“It is an enlightening experience being involved in the project and the high quality of work of the students is to be commended.”

Board chairman of Grampian Housing Association and RGU lecturer, Abhishek Agarwal, added: “Through this project we are hoping that we are able to support our communities by driving the agenda for affordable, innovative and sustainable homes, but at the same time offering support for skills development in the built environment.”

All of the projects will be exhibited in a virtual exhibition later in the year.

The public can view and vote for each of the student designs here.