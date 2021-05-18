RGU student wins prestigious national design competition

A Gray’s School of Art student has scooped a top prize after illustrating the winning cover for a children’s book.

Leanne Daphne Goodall has won the prestigious Scottish Kelpies Illustrator Award for her mythical designs.

The final-year communication design student, originally from Argyll, created five illustrations for a children’s book called My Scotland. The designs show Scottish landscapes and depict local myths and legends.

Miss Goodall said: “I am over the moon with this award. My work is inspired by the wilderness, wildlife and mythology of Scotland and my love of exploring new places.

“This award means so much and I can’t wait to see my illustrations made into a book.”

The RGU student works with a variety of materials but specialises in digital painting with a drawing tablet.

Her lecturer Iain Morrison added: “Leanne’s fantastic creatures captivated the judges. They were wowed by her beautiful drawings of Scottish landscapes and the fluid movement captured in her work.

“Leanne’s success is the result of hard work and her determination to use a variety of materials to capture the magic of Scottish landscapes.”

The Kelpies Prize for Illustration was launched by Floris Books, Scotland’s largest children’s publisher, in 2014. It was created with the aim to recognise new Scottish writing and illustration for children.

Four illustrators from across Scotland were shortlisted for the prize which was announced at a virtual award’s ceremony on Thursday May 13.

Leah MacDowell, Floris art and production director, said: “The quality of entries was extremely high making the task of judging difficult but enjoyable.

“We loved the sense of magic and wonder that Leanne conveyed in each illustration along with her atmospheric depictions of iconic Scottish myths and legends.”