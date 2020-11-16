RGU launches Innovation Accelerator programme to solve key societal challenges

Applications are open for a north-east innovation accelerator programme.

The initiative offers teams of students, staff or alumni access to a five-month, mentor-led development programme as well as seed funding and incubation space to turn creative ideas into viable, high-growth ventures.

This year, the annual competition will recognise the importance of innovation in solving social problems which have been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The accelerator programme at Robert Gordon’s University has evolved to uncover new ideas that solve at least one of three major challenges facing the world and demonstrate both impactful and scalable solutions.

Chris Moule, head of the entrepreneurship and innovation group at RGU, said: “The challenges of this year provide fertile ground for new thinking and exploration. Now more than ever, we need to seek out innovators who can have a positive impact on the world.

“As always, we are looking for a diverse range of ideas from every subject area.

“Responsible entrepreneurship can provide agile, accelerated and impactful innovation in significant areas that align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and to Public Health Scotland.”

Applications open today and close on January 17, 2021.

The initiative is open to students, staff and alumni from RGU or NESCol.

It will be delivered online from February to June and 12 new start-ups, spinouts and projects will be chosen to participate and access training, mentorship, and provided with seed funding to validate their proposition.

For more information on RGU’s 2021 Innovation Accelerator, and how to apply, go to www.rgu.ac.uk/accelerator