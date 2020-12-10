North-east university highlights contributions to region

A north-east university has showcased its role in supporting the region’s public health priorities.

An interactive virtual event was held by Robert Gordon University (RGU), which saw stakeholders come together to explore the education institution’s role.

It looked at how the university supports the economic and healthcare needs of the north-east, and its commitment to furthering this work.

Those who attended heard from speakers such as Professor Elizabeth Hancock, vice-principal for academic development and student experience who highlighted the university’s partnership with NHS Grampian, and Donella Beaton, vice-principal for business and economic development who spoke with RGU’s close relationship with the business community.

Colin Hunter, chairman of the board of governors who hosted the event, said: “Our annual stakeholder event is an opportunity for members of the public to hear from RGU about how its strategic priorities are being delivered in collaboration with our key partners to stimulate and support economic, cultural and social development.

“As a regional university, RGU is deeply connected to the north-east of Scotland and has a track record of making a significant contribution to the region, particularly in economic development and health and well being.

“The themes of healthcare and economic support are particularly relevant within the context of a global pandemic that is affecting us all in different ways.

“The university’s commitment to the region was again evidenced in its response to the pandemic by working in partnership with economic development bodies, the business community and NHS Grampian to support the economic and healthcare needs of the north-east of Scotland.”

MSP for Aberdeen Central Kevin Stewart, who attended the event, added: “Credit to RGU for putting together this event which was really helpful to all those in attendance. I am grateful for the update on testing too and to hear about how the university is supporting the north-east’s economic and healthcare needs – keep up the good work.”

A virtual fair was also held into some of the topics discussed, which will be available online until December 16 for those who did not attend.

It can be viewed at https://rgu.vfairs.com/en/hall