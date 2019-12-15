RGU Graduations: Nicole’s degree leads to promotion

Embarking on a degree at RGU allowed one student to balance her studies with full-time work.

Mechanical and offshore engineering graduate, Nicole Cruden, 23, from Turriff, said: “I recently got promoted at work at the start of this year and I wouldn’t have been able to do that if it wasn’t for university.”

The student who also completed an apprenticeship after school, worked as a full-time designer with Baker Hughes during her studies.

She admits that balancing university and full-time work was difficult, but said the part-time course at RGU made it possible.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Nicole commented: “The ability to study part-time whilst still working full time allowed me to further my education and complete my apprenticeship. If part-time study wasn’t available at RGU then I wouldn’t have been able to continue working.”

She added: “It was challenging because I was working as well as studying. I tried to do as much as I could during the evenings, but obviously near exams it was hectic. I would tell myself it was almost done.”

Since studying at RGU she has progressed onto a design engineer role. She believes the qualification has allowed her to enter an advanced role at a quicker rate: “This role is more technical. There’s a lot more engineering work involved.”