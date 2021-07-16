Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local

RGU Graduations: Law graduate says ‘anything is possible’ after juggling motherhood with final year

By Shona Gossip
16/07/2021, 5:00 pm
Patzi-George Maskama has graduated with a law degree from RGU - juggling her studies with having baby Georgie
A Peterhead woman has proved you can do anything you put your mind to after successfully juggling her studies with having a baby – in a global pandemic.

Patzi-George Maskama has graduated from the Robert Gordon University’s law school with an LLB and now plans to study further for her diploma to become a lawyer.

The 21-year-old welcomed son Georgie into the world last summer, and admitted it had been a “huge juggling game”.

She said: “The summer before my final year I had a baby boy – his name is Georgie and I don’t know what I would do without him. This last year has been a constant juggling game, but if I can do it, anyone can.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed being a student and my time at RGU. Accomplishing university and leaving with a degree really does make me so proud of myself, especially after the last year.

Patzi-George Maskama has graduated with a law degree from RGU – juggling her studies with having baby Georgie in her final year.

“I think this year has taught us that you really can accomplish anything when you put your mind to it.”

As part of her course, Ms Maskama travelled to Vienna to attend one of the world’s most prestigious international moot competitions, the Willem C. Vis International Commercial Arbitration Moot.

She encouraged all law students to participate in that experience.

“My time at RGU has prepared me for my career as it has taught me how to be self-sufficient and this last year has really enhanced my technical skills”, she added.

“It has also taught me to be self-disciplined, particularly when studying from home. With sheer determination and hard work, anything is possible.”

