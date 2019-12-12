RGU Graduations: It’s not downhill for keen skier

After spending more than a decade studying at Robert Gordon University, Peter Barron was relieved to finally graduate as a doctor of philosophy.

The 29-year-old from Huntly has had a varied time with his studies and sat one important exam the day before competing in an under-23 Skiing World Championships competition in Germany.

A keen sportsman, he competed in the 2010 Winter Olympics in the cross-country skiing event while he was an undergraduate at RGU.

He praised the university for supporting him throughout his active career, which included coaching its water polo team.

Mr Barron said: “RGU has given me the opportunity to take part in some very rewarding experiences over the years. They were very flexible with me, including the night before the championships in Germany when I sat in the hotel room to sit an exam.”

He now works as an endurance coach for Scottish Cycling.