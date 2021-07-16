RGU Graduations: Mature graduate proves it’s never too late to follow your dreams

A graduate from Inverness has proved that it is never too late to follow your dreams, it just requires resilience and commitment.

After working for 35 years in health and social care, Ellie Wolf decided it was finally time to pursue her dreams of further studies and applied to study MSc Applied Psychology at RGU.

Going back to university after a 30-year break from studying was quite a daunting prospect for the 55-year-old, however, she was determined to get her masters while still working full-time.

Her passion for learning and commitment to her job allowed her to persevere through the part-time distanced course and she has graduated as a Master of Science in Applied Psychology with merit.

‘I never missed a deadline’

Miss Wolf said: “I feel so proud – joyful in my achievement. It’s restored my zeal and confidence. I almost gave up several times, as my work throughout the pandemic has been very frontline and challenging with responses needed 24/7, all while trying to focus on essays or statistics assignments or research. But, I never missed a deadline.

“I studied evenings, late into the night, early mornings, and weekends to stay on top of the work. My dogs would peer over my shoulder, the cat was often determined to jump on the laptop, and my partner received responses to any conversation with a grunt, emphasising that an essay or research was in progress.”

However, she believes that the support and lecture materials provided by RGU helped her get through her studies.

Additionally, she found the part-time distanced course financially realistic as it allowed her to carry on working while pursuing her dreams.

Now, Miss Wolf plans to take a gap year before looking into a PhD in social research. She explained: “I love research and I love finding out things that are hopefully of benefit to the society and the world.

“Who knows where I’ll be in 10 years.”

