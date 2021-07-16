Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
RGU Graduations: Mature graduate proves it’s never too late to follow your dreams

By Lauren Taylor
16/07/2021, 5:00 pm
Ellie Wolf has graduated with merit from her master's in Applied Psychology.
A graduate from Inverness has proved that it is never too late to follow your dreams, it just requires resilience and commitment.

After working for 35 years in health and social care, Ellie Wolf decided it was finally time to pursue her dreams of further studies and applied to study MSc Applied Psychology at RGU.

Going back to university after a 30-year break from studying was quite a daunting prospect for the 55-year-old, however, she was determined to get her masters while still working full-time.

Her passion for learning and commitment to her job allowed her to persevere through the part-time distanced course and she has graduated as a Master of Science in Applied Psychology with merit.

‘I never missed a deadline’

Miss Wolf said: “I feel so proud – joyful in my achievement. It’s restored my zeal and confidence. I almost gave up several times, as my work throughout the pandemic has been very frontline and challenging with responses needed 24/7, all while trying to focus on essays or statistics assignments or research. But, I never missed a deadline.

“I studied evenings, late into the night, early mornings, and weekends to stay on top of the work. My dogs would peer over my shoulder, the cat was often determined to jump on the laptop, and my partner received responses to any conversation with a grunt, emphasising that an essay or research was in progress.”

However, she believes that the support and lecture materials provided by RGU helped her get through her studies.

Additionally, she found the part-time distanced course financially realistic as it allowed her to carry on working while pursuing her dreams.

Now, Miss Wolf plans to take a gap year before looking into a PhD in social research. She explained: “I love research and I love finding out things that are hopefully of benefit to the society and the world.

“Who knows where I’ll be in 10 years.”

To see the Robert Gordon University Graduation list 2021, click here.