RGU Graduations: Hannah balanced studying with caring for parents after life-saving operations

A Robert Gordon University graduate who looked after both her parents following a life-saving operation was glad to finally graduate after four of the hardest years of her life.

Hannah Lawson, 22, of Stonehaven, was in the fourth and final year of her accounting and finance course when her father Colin underwent a kidney transplant which came under unusual circumstances.

He was involved in an organ swap where his wife Lesley offered one of her kidneys to another patient, with Colin receiving a matching one from someone else.

With both her parents bed-bound and recovering, Hannah combined her exam studies with looking after them for eight weeks.

Yesterday, she graduated with a 2:2 BA honours degree and celebrated with her family.

She said: “It feels good to say that I have made it to graduation after a hard four years for all of us.

“It was difficult both at home and trying to find the time to study at university, but I feel great that I’m graduating.

“Looking after them never bothered me at the time and I just got on with it.”

Colin suffered a heart attack four years ago and had been on kidney dialysis until his life-saving operation on November 25 last year.

He continues to have ongoing health problems but no longer needs round-the-clock care.

Lesley hailed her daughter for being a life-saver during the couple’s vital recovery.

She said: “We are incredibly proud of her and can’t believe she’s done it after everything she’s had to endure.

“We could not have done this without Hannah’s invaluable help and are amazed that she got up every morning to look after us and go to university as well.”

Colin added: “We got a chance of a kidney but it was no use, so my wife stepped in and we did a three-way swap and Hannah looked after us all.

“I think she would have got a first if it wasn’t for me.”

Hannah is looking for a graduate job in accountancy.