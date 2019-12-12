RGU Graduations: Course ‘opened up whole new world’ for mature student

One mature Aberdeen graduate admitted she was initially nervous about starting her studies at a later age.

However, Charlotte McLean, 45, who is originally from Cardiff, proved she had no reason to be concerned after collecting her MSC in Data Science with a distinction from the stage yesterday.

Charlotte decided to go to university after losing her job during the oil downturn.

The mother-of-two ended up commuting to a job in Edinburgh for over three years.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Charlotte said she was encouraged to find many other students of her age studying to further their careers at Robert Gordon University.

She said: “I was a bit worried about being the oldest one there at the beginning, but no, there were quite a few of us, and RGU has a good way that they teach. It’s very inclusive to everybody.”

The graduate, who was employed as a programmer, decided to brush up on her skills to secure a job in Aberdeen and be closer to her children.

She said: “I was doing it to be with my kids, so I could live and work in the same place as them. That was the main drive. I really enjoyed it, I really enjoyed the subject.”

During term time, she gained a placement with Intelligent Plant in Aberdeen. She is now due to start a full-time role with a city-based firm in January, which she credits to her further education.

She said: “It was hard to remember how to revise, but I saved up when I was working so I could give up my job. I went back to study full-time, but it was really exciting. It was great learning new stuff and I met some really great people and it’s opened up a whole new world.”