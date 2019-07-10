RGU Graduations: Committed north-east student’s hard work pays off

A woman has graduated from university with a business degree after studying while working full-time.

Sarah Hall, 36, from Inverurie, was given the opportunity to study for the qualification through her position with Aberdeenshire Council, where she works as a support services officer.

She managed to complete her studies while working, looking after her daughter and two dogs as well as running marathons.

Sarah said: “This was an amazing opportunity that I could not turn down and I was lucky to be offered it. The course provides a variety of modules and that will be of great benefit to me to progress my career.”

Sarah said she was grateful for the support she received while studying for her BA Honours Business Management degree.

She said: “I really liked how the course was delivered as it allowed me to continue to work full-time in my current role. You could also work at your own pace but still have deadlines to meet.

“You are only required to attend university one Saturday a month and I knew the dates for the year so could plan ahead. You get great support from the lecturers and classmates too.

“Studying is hard at the best of times, but to do it while working full-time and with everything else in my life is amazing.

“I don’t really think it has fully sunk in yet.”