RGU Graduations: Aberdeen woman overcame family tragedies

An Aberdeen woman who overcame the death of her mother during her time at university celebrated her graduation from Robert Gordon University yesterday.

Kathryn Symmonds, 23, almost quit her management course on a few occasions but thanks to the support of her friends and the institute, she left with a degree.

Her mum Elaine died from bowel cancer in May last year but Kathryn cherished her words of encouragement which helped her continue through the toughest of times.

She said: “The biggest thing for me was people supporting me through it.

“I can’t tell you how many times I was about to fill out the uni leaving form but people encouraging me and telling me I can do it helped. One thing my mum taught me was never to give up and it is nice to achieve something that she thought I was able to do.”

Her grandfather Robert Dawson also died in 2016 during her time at university.

She is continuing with her further education by undertaking a masters course in digital marketing at RGU. She said: “It’s been tough to get to this day but I am here so it feels great.”