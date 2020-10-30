RGU graduate donates £10,000 to widen access to higher education

A CEO has handed a £10,000 cash boost to an Aberdeen university to widen access to higher education.

Robert Gordon University graduate Ivor Ferguson gifted £10,000 to the university in a bid to provide access to higher education for traditionally under-represented students.

Ivor, who has had a successful career in the oil and gas industry in the UK and Australia, established the Bill and Nancy Ferguson scholarship to honour his parents who were local entrepreneurs, as well as to give back to the university he studied at.

The CEO credits his RGU education as being an important part of his path to having a successful career.

The Bill and Nancy Ferguson Entrepreneurial Access Scholarship at Aberdeen Business School aims to widen access to higher education by providing funding support for the duration of a four-year degree.

The scholarship will be awarded to an undergraduate student who has been offered and accepted a place to study at RGU, and can demonstrate financial need, academic merit, motivation and ambition.

The student will receive £2,000 per year as well as mentoring, pastoral care and study skills support.

Ivor said: “This is in honour of my parents. They worked hard all their lives as entrepreneurs in the north-east and founded 20 companies that employed more than 10,000 people, and impacted thousands more.

“The positive impact and legacy their business ventures had is an inspiration to many and this RGU scholarship represents a personal opportunity to recognise and further my family’s business contributions, and those of RGU, towards Scottish Enterprise.

“Secondly, I have had the privilege of having had extraordinary career experiences over 40 years.

“Giving back my time and financial support to help others manifest similar experiences and succeed is one of the most fulfilling things I can do.”

To find out more about The Bill and Nancy Ferguson Scholarship, go to https://bit.ly/2HKojS6