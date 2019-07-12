RGU Grads: Return to healthcare for north-east graduate Esther

Esther Hughes collected her MSc in Advancing Nursing Practice.

Esther, of Banchory, previously graduated from Glasgow University with a Bachelor of Nursing degree.

She said: “I became a qualified midwife in 1993 in Dumfries, but after qualifying, there were no full-time posts for midwives in the area.

“I moved away and ended up back in general nursing, then had my family but I always had a desire to become a health visitor. As an undergraduate, I spent time with an extremely dedicated health visitor who worked in a very deprived area of Glasgow and she was a real inspiration to me.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Esther returned to the NHS working as a community nurse for six years prior to registering for the course at Robert Gordon’s University.

Although a distance learner with RGU, she was able to benefit from placements and took the initiative to seek out funding for her dissertation.

She said: “Being a distance learner requires a great degree of discipline to keep going and stay focused and on track for each module.

“This was especially difficult in the last six months with my dissertation and starting a new job, while trying to meet deadlines for each stage.

“I received part-funding for my dissertation through The Archie Foundation and the King Edward V11 Memorial Fund, which I was very grateful for.”