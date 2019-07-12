RGU Grads: Honours time for north-east graduate Ashleigh

A delighted north-east woman has graduated after building her skills and confidence at university.

Ashleigh Gall collected her BA in Media with first class honours at His Majesty’s Theatre yesterday.

The 21-year-old, from Turriff, decided she wanted to develop her key skills before heading into a challenging work environment as well as networking with other people who have similar goals.

She said: “Initially, I attended NESCol to study computing and games design but ultimately decided I would use those skills and go down a marketing route.

“From there I decided I would be more suited to the BA Media degree at RGU and I have now successfully completed the Degree Link route ending with First Class Honours.

“I felt the media degree had the perfect balance between creativity, analytics, practical and theoretical work which gave me a wide range of skills.

“All the work is pretty much linked together which is great as the skills you learn are very transferable .”

Ashleigh is now considering returning to the university to study for an MSc in Digital Marketing.

