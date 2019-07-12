RGU: Grads: Fiona’s on right road to law career after securing Aberdeen job

A graduate is celebrating after securing a job with a legal firm in Aberdeen.

Fiona Neilson, who studied for her LLB Honours at RGU and has earned a Diploma in Professional Legal Practice, will soon be practising law.

The 21-year-old, from Fraserburgh, enjoyed her years at school, so attending university seemed like the most natural next step.

She said: “I am very proud of my achievements at university.

“I’m really glad I stuck with the course as I’ve learned so much and met some of my best friends as a direct result of going to university.

“The day I received my first class honours classification was by far one of the proudest and most surreal moments of my life.”

Fiona has secured a traineeship with Ledingham Chalmers LLP in Aberdeen and will be starting as a trainee solicitor in August.

But law is not her only talent. Fiona also learned how to drive a bus on the days she was not at RGU.

She said: “My mum and dad run a successful coach business, Kineil Coaches Ltd, where I worked during the summers.

“Once I started my diploma I was only in university three days a week so I started learning to drive a bus instead of just helping out in the office.”