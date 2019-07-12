RGU Grads: Degree puts focus on career for Aberdeen graduate Hal

An Aberdeen graduate has spoken of his “life-changing” time at university.

Hal McCorry graduated yesterday with a BA in Media with first class honours Robert Gordon University (RGU).

He celebrated with his fellow graduates at His Majesty’s Theatre where he proudly collected his certificate on the stage.

The 25-year-old began his academic career at North East Scotland College (NESCol) after struggling to find a subject that interested him.

He studied Creative Industries: TV Production at college before progressing on to RGU through the degree link route which he described as “one of the best choices” he ever made.

Hal added: “My time at university has been life-changing and I don’t say that lightly.

“Two years ago I was happy to call it quits on making video production my job and keep it as a hobby.

“I came into media with the hope it might open up different paths, which it did, but ultimately they all led me back to making videos.

“The journey throughout allowed me to learn so many other skills, not just practical ones but other skills that are needed in industry, such as working within a team and leadership.

“Achieving first class honours is something I am very proud of, but I think I might be more proud of how much knowledge I am taking away from this course.”

Hal has now secured a full-time role with the marketing team at RGU after successfully turning his passion into a career.

Also graduating on the day was mature student Harold Benning, 53, who returned to education following the oil industry downturn, which left him with few new opportunities.

He graduated with an MSc in Purchasing and Supply Chain Management from RGU.

He said: “Instead of staying at home, I decided to pursue a postgraduate degree in a field that would enhance my skill set, which it has; I am currently assisting a company with creating and implementing a contracting strategy for an integrated drilling services project.

“Had I not pursued this degree, I might not have been selected by the company for the project.

“The course complemented my previous academic skills as my first degree is in drilling and production engineering – which I studied in The Netherlands – as well as my professional experience.

“The support is fantastic and the facilities are world class; the library and support staff are simply brilliant.

“It was rather interesting to do this course as a mature student and sharing lectures with people who are starting their careers.

“I hope I was a positive influence by providing informal mentoring to fellow students.”

Harold will now continue his career as a drilling manager.