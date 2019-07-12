RGU Grads: Aberdeen students says course offered ‘Incredible learning opportunity’

A north-east graduate said her studies at RGU were an “incredible learning opportunity”.

Iona Proud, 22, from Inverurie, collected her BSc (Hons) in Physiotherapy on the stage at His Majesty’s Theatre.

Iona was inspired into the profession by the health workers who helped her great-aunt recover from major hip and shoulder replacement surgeries.

She said: “I always knew I wanted to work with people and from quite a young age I was veering towards healthcare.

“When I was at primary school, my great-auntie had her shoulders and hips replaced and was always in among physios. I could see the help she was getting from them and that’s really why I chose to apply.”

Having enjoyed her time at Inverurie Academy, Iona was keen to gain the knowledge and skills from higher education which she could use to help others.

Iona said: “I applied for the physiotherapy course for a couple of reasons.

“Firstly, I wanted a career in healthcare where I could help people.

“Secondly, I really enjoyed school and was keen to continue studying.”

Making full use of the varied placement experiences on offer through RGU, Iona became more resilient, grew as an individual and prepared herself for her career. She will start her first job as a Band 5 rotational physiotherapist in August.