RGU Grads: Aberdeen graduates’ enjoy time in the spotlight

Hundreds of people gathered with proud friends and family as they celebrated the end of their studies.

Robert Gordon University held graduations from its business school at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen.

Among those graduating was Mastrick mum Elaine Hamilton, 36, who was joined by her son Jai, 6.

Elaine overcame a diagnosis of bipolar disorder just before her last exams to graduate in accounting and finance.

She said: “I started a university course but I had to leave because my mum was unwell and I went to work with Inland Revenue.

“I always wanted to come back and do accounting and finance and I decided to give it another go.

“There was a lot to deal with. I was working as well as bringing up Jai and I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder just before my final exams.

“There were times I wanted to give up but I’m so glad I didn’t. I stuck in and it’s now a total celebration.

“It was tough trying to bring up a wee one and be at uni while dealing with everything I had to deal with at the same time. I’m not sure how I managed it but I’m glad I stuck it out and it’s a really proud moment for my family.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Receiving an honorary degree was haggis magnate Jo MacSween, who was returning to the university she studied at in the 1990s.

She battled mental health issues of her own during her diploma in management studies but now hopes she can be a role model to other women.

She said: “I had some difficulties when I was studying and to come back and get this degree is a great honour.

“It’s a good moment to be a female leader. I hope it encourages more women to pursue a career in enterprise.

“I hope stories like mine can inspire others.”