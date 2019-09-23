‘Revolutionary’ LNER train will transform journeys for Aberdeen passengers

LNER has announced its new Azuma trains will be rolled out in the north-east.

The rail firm confirmed the ‘revolutionary’ trains will operate on the Aberdeen to London’s King’s Cross route from November 25.

The new Azuma trains offer increased legroom, more seats and feature new technology which makes them more resilient and more environmentally friendly than the trains they replace.

LNER managing director David Horne said: “I am delighted that Azuma will be introduced on our Aberdeen and Inverness routes over the coming months.

“This will mean that Azuma will be calling at all of our Scottish destinations, marking an important moment in the rollout of the new trains and helping us to transform the travel experience for customers.”

The new trains have also been added to the route between Glasgow and King’s Cross from today, and will be introduced on the Inverness to London route on December 9.

David Horne added: “Azuma is a revolutionary train and we are thrilled to launch Azuma services to and from Glasgow, a city with innovation at its heart.

“Our Glasgow service provides a vital rail connection between west Scotland, North East England, Yorkshire, the East Midlands and London.

“I look forward to giving even more of our Scottish customers an excellent experience every time they travel with us.”