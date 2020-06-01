Revised furlough scheme unlikely to ‘stem tide’ of oil job losses

The UK Government’s furlough scheme is unlikely to “stem the tide” of oil industry job losses as employers are told to start contributing to wages in the coming months, lawyers and politicians said.

Fiona Herrell, employment partner at Brodies law firm, said some businesses would be unable to cope with the added burden, resulting in more job losses.

Matt Abraham, supply chain director at Oil and Gas UK, said he understood the initiative couldn’t last forever, but stressed “decisive action” would be required to save jobs.

Stephen Flynn, SNP MSP for Aberdeen South, urged Westminster to provide oil-sector-focused support.