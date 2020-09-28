Reviewers rate Aberdeen care home 9.8 out of 10 with care and compassion of staff praised

An Aberdeen care home has received an award.

Brighterkind’s Angusfield House Care Home has been given a Top 20 Large Care Home Group 2020 accolade by review website carehome.co.uk.

The annual awards are based on reviews from residents as well as their friends and family.

It is the fourth year in a row Angusfield House has been recognised, and this year scored 9.8 out of 10, with reviewers praising individualised care and the kindness and compassion of the team.

Home manager Bob Fenwick said: “It’s been a challenging year and we are thrilled to receive this award from carehome.co.uk and would like to thank everyone who took the time to review us and of course our passionate and committed team members who help our residents to love every day.

“This award is particularly special because it is based on the unbiased opinions of residents living in our home and their family and friends.”