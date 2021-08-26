Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

Review to be carried out into decision not to hold inquiry into Aberdeen dad’s murder

By Karen Roberts
26/08/2021, 5:06 pm Updated: 26/08/2021, 5:53 pm
A review will be carried out into the decision not to hold an FAI into the death of Alan Geddes (right) who was murdered by Stuart Quinn (left)
A review is to be carried out into the decision not to hold a fatal accident inquiry into the murder Aberdeen man Alan Geddes.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said a request for a review had been received and it would be carried out by crown counsel who had no previous involvement in the case.

It comes as Alan’s sister Sandra Geddes spoke about her dismay after learning that no FAI would be held into his violent death.

She vowed to fight on for answers and received backing from north-east MSP Douglas Lumsden, who wrote to Justice Secretary Keith Brown asking for the decision to be reconsidered.

Alan was murdered by Stuart Quinn on December 7, 2019.

Quinn had been released from HMP Grampian less than 24 hours earlier and kind-hearted Alan offered him a place to sleep after discovering he was homeless.

But Quinn, who was high on cocaine and alcohol at the time, stabbed Alan 40 times.

FAI decisions a matter for the Lord Advocate and prosecutors

Decisions about holding an FAI are a matter for the Lord Advocate and the professional prosecutors working on their behalf, acting independently of the government.

A spokesman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said: “COPFS has received a request for a review of the decision not to hold a fatal accident inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the death of Alan Geddes.

“The review will be conducted by Crown Counsel with no previous involvement in the matter.

“The family will be advised of the decision following the review.”

Sandra Geddes sister of Alan Geddes
Sandra Geddes, sister of murdered Aberdeen dad Alan Geddes.

An investigation into the case – examining the circumstances of Quinn’s release – was carried out by the Scottish Fatalities Investigation Unit (SFIU) after it was claimed the homeless unit he should have checked into after leaving prison was closed.

The SFIU found “no record” of Quinn, 35, attending at any of Aberdeenshire or Aberdeen City councils’ 24/7 accommodation units.

The report also said Quinn – who had a history of psychotic episodes – was assessed two days before his release from prison and “no psychotic symptoms were identified” and the Scottish Prison Service was “statutorily obliged” to release him.

‘I want justice for my brother’

Earlier this month it was revealed a letter sent to Mr Geddes’ family said the investigation has now concluded and the Crown Counsel has instructed that no FAI be carried out.

Speaking after Mr Lumsden backed her fight, Sandra said her focus was justice for her brother.

She said: “It’s been a difficult road but we have to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.

“I want justice for my brother and his little boy – that’s my main focus.”

 

 