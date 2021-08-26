Review to be carried out into decision not to hold inquiry into Aberdeen dad’s murder

A review is to be carried out into the decision not to hold a fatal accident inquiry into the murder Aberdeen man Alan Geddes.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said a request for a review had been received and it would be carried out by crown counsel who had no previous involvement in the case.

It comes as Alan’s sister Sandra Geddes spoke about her dismay after learning that no FAI would be held into his violent death.

She vowed to fight on for answers and received backing from north-east MSP Douglas Lumsden, who wrote to Justice Secretary Keith Brown asking for the decision to be reconsidered.

Alan was murdered by Stuart Quinn on December 7, 2019.

Quinn had been released from HMP Grampian less than 24 hours earlier and kind-hearted Alan offered him a place to sleep after discovering he was homeless.

But Quinn, who was high on cocaine and alcohol at the time, stabbed Alan 40 times.

FAI decisions a matter for the Lord Advocate and prosecutors

Decisions about holding an FAI are a matter for the Lord Advocate and the professional prosecutors working on their behalf, acting independently of the government.

A spokesman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said: “COPFS has received a request for a review of the decision not to hold a fatal accident inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the death of Alan Geddes.

“The review will be conducted by Crown Counsel with no previous involvement in the matter.

“The family will be advised of the decision following the review.”

An investigation into the case – examining the circumstances of Quinn’s release – was carried out by the Scottish Fatalities Investigation Unit (SFIU) after it was claimed the homeless unit he should have checked into after leaving prison was closed.

The SFIU found “no record” of Quinn, 35, attending at any of Aberdeenshire or Aberdeen City councils’ 24/7 accommodation units.

The report also said Quinn – who had a history of psychotic episodes – was assessed two days before his release from prison and “no psychotic symptoms were identified” and the Scottish Prison Service was “statutorily obliged” to release him.

‘I want justice for my brother’

Earlier this month it was revealed a letter sent to Mr Geddes’ family said the investigation has now concluded and the Crown Counsel has instructed that no FAI be carried out.

Speaking after Mr Lumsden backed her fight, Sandra said her focus was justice for her brother.

She said: “It’s been a difficult road but we have to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.

“I want justice for my brother and his little boy – that’s my main focus.”