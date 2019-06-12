Review of disability services in Aberdeen after £2.6m overspend

A review of learning disability services in Aberdeen is being launched following a £2.6 million overspend last year.

The service is facing “significant pressures” due to an increase in the number of people requiring support.

The Aberdeen Integrated Joint Board agreed yesterday to spend £91,575 on bringing in external experts to review the service over a 12-week period.

Staff sickness levels have also increased over the last two years with this linked to team workloads.

A new report to members of the Aberdeen Integrated Joint Board said the increase in demand has impacted on the overspend of £2.6m in 2018-19.

The paper claimed this is due to the increasing complexity of packages, out-of-area placements where board cannot provide the appropriate services or accommodation and the increasing number of referrals.