Review of Aberdeenshire’s Spaces for People measures complete

A review of Spaces for People measures in towns across the north-east has been completed.

Aberdeenshire Council carried out a study of the street installations, which are designed to encourage social distancing, in Ellon, Peterhead, Inverurie, Fraserburgh, Banchory, Stonehaven and Turriff.

Following the review, several of the measures have had elements changed or removed.

However, others will remain – and could stay in place beyond the end of the pandemic.

© Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The council’s head of transportation Ewan Wallace said: “These measures have been one element of our council-wide response to the Covid-19 pandemic. While we acknowledge that for some residents and businesses they may not have not been popular, our over-arching aim has been to support public safety at all times.

“The Spaces for People approach was – and remains – a temporary measure and in due course we look forward to being able to fully remove the measures when it is considered appropriate to do so. Many of the measures may then form part of permanent town centre proposals in 2021 and beyond – such as 20mph limits and enhanced footway widths.”

© Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

In Ellon, only minor changes will be made on Station Road, with all other Spaces for People installations to remain in place for now.

More drastic changes will be made in Turriff, where every section will be removed with the exception of the 20mph speed limit.

In Fraserburgh, measures on High Street, Saltoun Square car park and the layby on Broad Street will be taken out. Mid Street will be kept as it is while work on the John Trail building is ongoing.

Road closures on Marischal Street and Thistle Street in Peterhead will be retained, along with the 20mph speed limit. However, the rest of the town will be returned to its previous state.

Barriers on Burn Lane and Market Place in Inverurie will be removed, while other measures will be kept under review.

In Banchory, Spaces for People will only be kept in place at pinch points, but the 20mph limit will remain – as they will in Stonehaven town centre and at the beach.