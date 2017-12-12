Review: Michael Ball and Alfie Boe bring musical magic to AECC

It’s a bold move starting your show with a showstopper.

I mean, once you’ve belted out the lush and soaring As If We Never Said Goodbye from Sunset Boulevard, where are you going to go next?

Well, upwards and onwards, bigger and better if you are two legends of musical theatre.

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe did just that in a night of entertainment that was simply unparalleled.

After bringing the house down, in their first song, it was obvious the two of them were at the top of their game.

Their vocals braided together, complemented and supported the other and had the audience in awe.

And it stayed that way all night long, effort as they worked their way through the songbooks of some classic musicals, even throwing in a cheeky number, You’ll Be Back, from the phenomenon that is Hamilton – which has just opened in the West End.

There were moments of pure pleasure for fans of the genre, with sequences devoted to West Side Story and a haunting section of Les Mis numbers.

Watching Alfie Boe sing Bring Him Home was just spellbinding and had the audience on their feet – and not for the first or last time.

Michael Ball was given an ovation, too, for his stunning take on The Impossible Dream.

But it wasn’t all just for fans of musicals. The pair segued into a rousing Queen tribute, the torch song classic, The Rose, and a belting Your Love Keeps Lifting Me.

A moving moment came when Alfie sang Snow Patrol’s Run and the AECC lit up with mobile phone torches, like a starry night sky with heavenly music as the soundscape.

Even though the hits just kept coming, aided by a superb orchestra and backing singers, there was still time for banter between Michael and Alfie, who are clearly two great mates who respect what the other does.

The audience enjoyed the banter, too – especially when two bus loads of folk turned up late and had to be seated.

By the time Michael and Alfie left the stage after a brilliant Wham! tribute,the audience were on their feet again … and would have stayed that way all night given the chance.

To put it simply, what a show.