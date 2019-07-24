Review could see new 20mph speed limit in north-east communities

Councillors have called for a new report into traffic management for north-east communities.

Members of the Formartine Area Committee urged for the new probe that could lead to 20mph speed limits in communities.

Councillors had been debating new traffic management proposals for Newburgh but ultimately decided to defer any decision.

New parking restrictions and a footway were proposed by council officers on Main Street.

A petition calling for a 20mph speed limit on the Newburgh road had been submitted to councillors in February.

During discussions, councillors said the community’s views had not been addressed following consultations.

Surveys done by Aberdeenshire Council showed the speed on Main Street remained below the threshold for intervention.

At the meeting Councillor Anne Stirling said: “We’re here to represent our communities and I think we need to go through the scrutiny process because cars are faster now.

“We have to seriously consider how we can make a change for the benefit of all our communities to make their lives better.”