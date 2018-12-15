Aberdeen cafe hosts reverse advent calendar for foodbanks

An Aberdeen cafe is hosting a reverse advent calendar in order to support families over the festive period.

Bonobo Cafe on Skene Street has been adding an item to its reverse advent calendar since the beginning of the month, and plans to donate the contents to CFINE tomorrow.

A statement posted on the cafe’s social media said: “Sadly many people struggle to feed their families and rely on foodbanks. This time of year can be very difficult for some.”

Customers are still welcome to add anything they can to the box.

The most sought after items include tinned foods such as soups and baked beans. Other desirables include rice, pasta, cooking sauces, toiletries such as soap, deodorant, toothpaste and sanitary products, as well as nappies and children’s toys.