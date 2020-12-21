Reverend predicts ‘stronger’ society post-Covid in message of hope

Religious leaders have spoken out to send a message of hope to those struggling to cope with the pandemic, and promised society will emerge “stronger”.

Reverend Andy Cowie, a senior minister at a number of churches across Aberdeen, said coronavirus has helped bring out the best in people, with a surge in volunteering and community spirit.

He believes the virus has taught us the importance of caring for one another, and will lead to a stronger society by next Christmas.

Rev Cowie, who has congregations in Northfield, Kittybrewster, Balmedie, Danestone, Potterton, Woodside, and Cove, said: “I think the thing that’s coming out of the pandemic is the volunteering.

“I think volunteering is going to be even more important starting this coming year going forward.

“I think what this pandemic has done and what this lockdown is going to do for us, is we’re going to suddenly be aware that every Christmas there are folk that are sitting having lunch on their own.

“It’s trying to see the silver lining. If we all become more aware and think ‘hey, my neighbour is always on their own, maybe next Christmas I can invite them next door to come and join us’.

“Maybe it’s time to stop and reassess what is in our community.

“We tend to point the finger at the council and the government and say ‘it’s your fault’ when in fact they don’t know that your next door neighbour is sitting alone, but you do.

“It’s accepting the personal responsibilities that you have if we want a caring community.

“A caring community doesn’t start at the top, it starts at the bottom with you and me.

“You’ve got to think outside the box and try and work out how you might contact and keep contact with folk. If we all do that, and when we come out of this if we remember to keep doing it, I think society should be stronger at the end of next year than it was at the beginning of this year.

“I think the vast bulk of the community is caring and have been concerned about each other as well as themselves.

“I think that if nothing else the pandemic has proven that we are a caring community.

“The generosity of Aberdonians and the folk in the north-east of Scotland has been incredible.

“A big pat on the back to them all for rising to the occasion during the pandemic.

“I think Aberdeen and the north-east can hold its head up and say ‘hey, we’re doing well, we’re looking after each other’.”

Meanwhile, Reverend Gordon Craig, chaplain to the UK oil and gas industry, emphasised the importance of reaching out to those who might be lonely, and promised: “We’re all in this together.”

He said: “It’s been an absolutely horrendous year for so many people. The changes at Christmas coming so late on, it must feel really hard for so many who had planned to use Christmas as a time to see a little bit of normality back in terms of their family life and getting together, so this time is really hurting them.

“It’s easy when so many are feeling crushed to see absolutely everything as being dark and there being no light on the horizon, but I think and hope and trust that the fact the vaccine is coming online is going to change things.

“It will take some time but I have every faith that this Christmas is the last Christmas that we face like this and as the months approach and we come into springtime and so normality will come back for society again.

“That said, there have been so many people who have lost their jobs over the last few months – we can’t forget them and we can’t forget those who are really struggling with everything that this has brought.

“It’s absolutely right and proper for us all to reach out and if there’s anyone we know, try and talk and get in touch and show your support and concern and support them.

“In a strange way, it does unite people because we’re all facing the same adversity.

“If folk feel isolated they can go to dark places so I think families and friends, colleagues have got to reach out to one another and assure one another that they’re not alone, that we’re all in this together, and talk.”