Revellers in the north and north-east of Scotland warned to avoid beauty spot gatherings ahead of Easter weekend

People are being urged not to gather in large groups across the north and north-east this Easter weekend following scenes of carnage across the rest of the UK.

Officials have issued a warning to people in the north and north-east not to repeat scenes further south earlier this week where huge numbers of people descended on popular beauty spots.

It comes ahead of good weather being forecast over the Easter weekend, which also coincides with a slight relaxation of the lockdown rules.

The change from “Stay at Home” to “Stay Local” restrictions was announced earlier this month and confirmed during Nicola Sturgeon’s coronavirus briefing on Tuesday.

From Friday, people will be able to leave their homes as much as they want, but will still be advised to stay within the boundaries of their local authority area

Warnings issued from police and councils

Popular beauty spots, including Dores beach, by Loch Ness, Dornoch beach, and Aberdeen beach have been regular go-to destinations for young people during the Covid pandemic.

However, Police Scotland and local authorities have urged people not to travel to meet large groups and to be “respectful” to if visiting local parks and beaches.

Deputy Chief Constable Malcolm Graham warned: “The coronavirus regulations have had a significant impact on our lives and I would like to thank the vast majority of people who are sticking to the rules and doing the right thing to avoid the spread of the virus as we move through the easing of restrictions.

“People should not travel outwith their local authority area except for essential purposes. While Easter weekend is traditionally a time for visiting friends and family, I would urge people to stay local and follow the regulations on gatherings.

“If you are visiting beauty spots within your local area, do so safely and respectfully – leaving no trace of your visit. Please also park responsibly to allow emergency access.”

A statement from Aberdeenshire Council said: “We understand that people will want to visit some of the more well-known attractions, but we have so many wonderful areas and sights to see across Aberdeenshire that it’s not worth risking our health or impacting on the countryside when it’s clearly become too crowded.”

Aberdeen City Council are also keen for people making the most of outdoor space to do it in a “responsible way”.

A spokeswoman said: “We live in a beautiful city with many places for people to visit including parks, the beach, woodland areas, and more wild countryside parks – we’d ask everyone to enjoy these in a responsible way.”

Convener of The Highland Council, Councilor Bill Lobban said: “We all have an important role to play in slowing the spread of Coronavirus and as we begin to emerge from lockdown, we must not become complacent.

“We are very fortunate in the Highlands to have wide open spaces and natural beauty, and while it is important to get time outdoors and maintain our physical and mental health, we must ensure we follow the current guidelines, Stay Local, and not put any additional pressure on the NHS at this time.”

Police Scotland Chief Superintendent George Macdonald said: “People should not travel outwith their local authority area except for essential purposes. While Easter weekend is traditionally a time for visiting friends and family, I would urge people to stay local and follow the regulations on gatherings.”

Crowds gather and leave litter behind

Residents in Edinburgh were left to clean up mess and litter after huge crowds descended on one of the city’s most popular parks.

Large numbers of revellers flocked to Capital beauty spot The Meadows on Tuesday as temperatures begin to rise, despite lockdown restrictions that remain in place.

Officers were called to the busy park to disperse the groups.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We have received reports of a large number of youths gathering in the Meadows, Edinburgh, this evening. Officers are in attendance.

“The groups are being dispersed and suitable advice given.”

Chief medical officer concern

On Thursday Scotland’s chief medical officer Dr Gregor Smith said rising case numbers elsewhere in Europe show the coronavirus situation remains “fragile” and could change quickly.

His warning came as Scotland recorded another eight coronavirus deaths and 400 positive tests in the past 24 hours.

National clinical director Professor Jason Leitch and Dr Smith spoke to journalists on Thursday, ahead of a number of changes to lockdown rules taking place in April.

Outdoor meetings between adults are limited to four people from two households.

Dr Smith said: “Let me speak directly about the Easter weekend, which is coinciding directly with some easing of restrictions.

“There will be a huge temptation to make the most of it, particularly if we’re blessed with some nice weather.

“However, with that comes a real risk to all the good progress we’ve made over the last few months.

“We can see by looking at Europe and other parts of the world how fragile our own position is.

“It remains imperative that we abide by the rules, we stay local and we look after each other.”

Good Friday set for great weather

Good Friday is expected to be fine and sunny for much of Scotland with sunshine across most of the north and temperatures in the low-teens.

Saturday is set to be much the same with highs of around 14C (57.2F) in Inverness and 12C (53.6F) in Aberdeen before the mercury plunges on Sunday.

On Sunday, temperatures will dip from a high of 9C (48.2F) midday to a low of 1c overnight.

Possible snow showers are also forecasted, with some of that potentially lying on the ground in high areas, and a low of 0c is predicted.

Community Easter egg hunts

Last year, community organised Easter egg hunts across Scotland were scrapped as the Covid-19 pandemic arrived.

However, this year it is hoped that some events can go ahead, including some virtual events.

Families in Inverness can take part in Mr Finniebaker’s Easter Factory Trail, hosted by Inverness City Centre BID, will get under way on Friday at 9am, and last for a fortnight.

Organisers are asking families and young people to help find the Easter Bunny’s 10 “co-workers” around the city centre.