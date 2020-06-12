Revealed: Where Lidl wants to build new stores in the north-east

Bosses at a major supermarket chain today revealed the locations of where they want to build new stores in the north-east.

Lidl are looking for new locations for stores and has revealed it has its eye on Garthdee, Mastrick (a relocation of the current store), Stonehaven and Westhill.

In a site requirement brochure, the supermarket giant wrote: “We’re looking for great quality locations for our new stores, to help us continue our phenomenal growth.

“Prominent locations with easy access and strong pedestrian or traffic flow.

“Freehold, leasehold or long leasehold opportunities.

“Unit sizes flexible on design and scale between 14,000sq ft and 25,500sq ft.

“1.5 acres plus for standalone stores or up to four acres for mixed-use schemes.”

Aberdeen makes up four of the 33 Scottish locations.