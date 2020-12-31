Show Links
Revealed: The top books read in Aberdeen during 2020

by David Proctor
31/12/2020, 1:00 pm
© Chris Sumner/Aberdeen JournalsDallas King, events and programming officer for Aberdeen’s libraries.
An Aberdonian crime writer, a former first lady’s memoir and the enchanting tales of a boy wizard are among the top titles being read by people in the Granite City during 2020.

With only eight of Aberdeen’s libraries open to the public following the Covid-19 lockdown in the spring, electronic versions of books have surged in popularity.

Crime novel – often a mainstay of libraries’ end of year top 10s – haven’t been as popular this year, as readers have turned to cheerier tales to get them through the pandemic.

American cartoonist Lincoln Peirce is the king of kids’ ebooks, with no less than seven of his Big Nate series in the top 10.

Perennial favourites JK Rowling and David Walliams round out the rest of the list.

In the adult list, Becoming by Michelle Obama was one of the top physical books of the year however local bestselling author Stuart McBride topped the list with All That’s Dead.

Former First lady Michelle Obama

Dallas King, events and programming officer for Aberdeen’s libraries, readers have been accessing a wide range of books throughout the year of the pandemic.

He said: “The Magic of Tidying by Marie Kondo has been popular throughout the year because the people are rearranging their home offices.

“Harry Potter dominates on the children’s books list and David Walliams’ The Beast of Buckingham Palace.

“We did have a huge upsurge with the online books following the library closures with the use of the system going up 250% and requests to join the library have gone up 300%.

“Certainly when we did the reports last year there were a lot of crime novels but apart from one Stuart McBride title this year that is it.

“I think that is because people are looking for something lighter and cheerier.

“Over the last few years, we ran a six-minute reading challenge in one of our online groups to read for at least six minutes a day.

“Even reading for a small amount each day is good because it is a nice distraction and it is good for mental health too.

“A lot of people use books as an escape.  If you are really into it ready can be very calming.

“Nothing beats cosying up with a good book.”

Full list

