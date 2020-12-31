Revealed: The top books read in Aberdeen during 2020

An Aberdonian crime writer, a former first lady’s memoir and the enchanting tales of a boy wizard are among the top titles being read by people in the Granite City during 2020.

With only eight of Aberdeen’s libraries open to the public following the Covid-19 lockdown in the spring, electronic versions of books have surged in popularity.

Crime novel – often a mainstay of libraries’ end of year top 10s – haven’t been as popular this year, as readers have turned to cheerier tales to get them through the pandemic.

American cartoonist Lincoln Peirce is the king of kids’ ebooks, with no less than seven of his Big Nate series in the top 10.

Perennial favourites JK Rowling and David Walliams round out the rest of the list.

In the adult list, Becoming by Michelle Obama was one of the top physical books of the year however local bestselling author Stuart McBride topped the list with All That’s Dead.

Dallas King, events and programming officer for Aberdeen’s libraries, readers have been accessing a wide range of books throughout the year of the pandemic.

He said: “The Magic of Tidying by Marie Kondo has been popular throughout the year because the people are rearranging their home offices.

“Harry Potter dominates on the children’s books list and David Walliams’ The Beast of Buckingham Palace.

“We did have a huge upsurge with the online books following the library closures with the use of the system going up 250% and requests to join the library have gone up 300%.

“Certainly when we did the reports last year there were a lot of crime novels but apart from one Stuart McBride title this year that is it.

“I think that is because people are looking for something lighter and cheerier.

“Over the last few years, we ran a six-minute reading challenge in one of our online groups to read for at least six minutes a day.

“Even reading for a small amount each day is good because it is a nice distraction and it is good for mental health too.

“A lot of people use books as an escape. If you are really into it ready can be very calming.

“Nothing beats cosying up with a good book.”

Full list

Books – Adult

1. All That’s Dead Stuart MacBride

2. Blue Moon Lee Child

3. The Long Call Ann Cleeves

4. Becoming Michelle Obama

5. A Minute To Midnight David Balducci

6. A Silent Death Peter May

7. In A House Of Lies Ian Rankin

8. The Bad Fire Quentin Jardine

9. Lost James Patterson

10. The Night Fire Michael Connelly

eBooks – Adult

1. The Beekeeper Of Aleppo Christy Lefteri

2. The Catch T.M. Logan

3. The Unexpected Return Of Josephine Fox Claire Gradidge

4. The Way of All Flesh Ambrose Parry

5. Dear Mrs Bird AJ Pearce

6. The Phone Box At The Edge Of The World Laura Imai Messina

7. Sal Mick Kitson

8. 15 Minutes to Happiness Richard Nicholls

9. This Green and Pleasant Land Ayisha Malik

10. The Muse Jessie Burton

eAudiobooks – Adult

1. Nine Perfect Strangers Lianne Moriarty

2. The Beekeeper Of Aleppo Christy Lefteri

3. Dear Mrs Bird AJ Pearce

4. The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Marie Kondo

5. Alias Grace Margaret Atwood

6. The Way Of All Flesh Ambrose Parry

7. The Catch T.M. Logan

8. The Living Mountain Nan Shepherd

9. The Phone Box At The Edge Of The World Laura Imai Messina

10. Circe Madeline Miller

Books – Junior

1. The Getaway Jeff Kinney

2. Sophie Johnson, Unicorn Expert Morag Hood

3. The Station Mouse Meg McLaren

4. The Ice Monster David Walliams

5. Eric Makes A Splash Emily MacKenzie

6. Zog And The Flying Doctors Julia Donaldson

7. Boogie Bear David Walliams

8. The Smeds And The Smoos Julia Donaldson

9. The Ugly Five Julia Donaldson

10. The Prince and the Witch and the Thief and the Bears Alistair Chisholm

eBooks – Junior

1. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone J.K. Rowling

2. Big Nate Makes The Grade Lincoln Peirce

3. Big Nate: A Good Old-Fashioned Wedgie Lincoln Peirce

4. Complete Big Nate #1 Lincoln Peirce

5. Big Nate: Revenge Of The Cream Puffs Lincoln Peirce

6. Big Nate: Pray For A Fire Drill Lincoln Peirce

7. The Beast Of Buckingham Palace David Walliams

8. Big Nate: I Smell A Pop Quiz! Lincoln Peirce

9. Big Nate and Friends Lincoln Peirce

10. Big Nate Makes A Splash Lincoln Peirce

eAudiobooks – Junior

1. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone J.K. Rowling

2. The Brilliant World Of Tom Gates Liz Pichon

3. The 13-Storey Treehouse Andy Griffiths

4. The Boy Who Grew Dragons Andy Shepherd

5. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix J.K. Rowling

6. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban J.K. Rowling

7. How To Rob A Bank Tom Mitchell

8. Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince J.K. Rowling

9. Epic Adventure (Kind Of) Liz Pichon

10. Dog Days Jeff Kinney