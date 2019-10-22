Revealed: The place in the north-east you’re most likely to pass your driving test

New figures show the best place to take your driving test in the north-east is Ballater.

According to the statistics published by the Driving Standards Agency (DSA), almost three-quarters of those who sit their test in the west Aberdeenshire town come out with a pass certificate.

Meanwhile, less than half of those who sit their test in Elgin get to ditch their L-plates.

However, every north-east test centre that supplied data had a pass rate that was higher than the UK average.

David Mitchell, who is both a driving instructor and a teacher of driving instructors, said the figures provide a useful insight – but it all comes down to individual drivers on the day.

“The figures are interesting and you can perhaps understand why a place like Ballater, with fewer hazards like traffic lights and junctions, would have a higher pass rate than the Aberdeen centres,” said Mr Mitchell, of LDC Driving School in Aberdeen.

“However, I compare it to a football match – a team can spend all week training perfectly, getting their tactics right in time for the big game and then fall to pieces on match day and get it all wrong.

“It all comes down to how the individual copes in their hour-long test.

“We only enter people into tests if we feel they are ready – the rest is up to them in a pressure situation.”

According to the figures, which cover tests taken between the start of April and end of June this year, the Ballater pass rate was 74.1%, closely followed by Banff (68.8%).

Fraserburgh scored 65.5%, Huntly scored 65.1% and Peterhead scored 61.3%.

The pass rate in Inverurie was 55.6%, while it was 53.8% in Aberdeen South, 53% in Buckie, 49.7% in Aberdeen North and 49% in Elgin. The UK average pass rate is 46.4%.

There was no data from tests set at Montrose as only one instructor was providing them during the three-month period and the DSA only includes figures from more than one operator.

The figures show an average of 585 people are taking the test in Aberdeen each month and an average of 301 people are passing.

The pass rate is higher among males – in Aberdeen North, 54.6% of males passed while 45.5% of females passed.

In Aberdeen South, 55.6% of males passed while 52.5% of females passed.