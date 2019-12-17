Revealed: The most popular baby names in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and Angus in 2019

The most popular baby name for Aberdeen in 2019 has been revealed today.
Twenty-one girls were named Olivia since January. The second most popular name was Jack.
Following national trends, Oliver was the second most popular boys name in Aberdeen, with Emily and Isla tied as the second most popular for young females.
In Aberdeenshire, there were 28 newborns called James, with Harris, Harry, Logan and Oliver tied in second place. The most popular girls name in Aberdeenshire was Sophie, followed by Ella and Emily.
Harry was the most popular boys name in Angus and Jack, Mason, Oliver and Rory tied for second. Isla was the most popular girls name, with Ava, Olivia and Sophie in joint second.
The top 10 for Moray was one of the longest in the country, with 14 boys tied in 10th place. The most popular boys name was Jack, with Brodie second. For Girls, Ella was top, with Ellie and Olivia tied in second.
Check out the full top 10 lists for each region below.
Aberdeen
Boys
1 Jack
2 Oliver
3= Alexander
3= Logan
5 Harris
6= Finlay
6= Theo
8 Oscar
9= Adam
9= James
9= Noah
Girls
1 Olivia
2= Emily
2= Isla
4 Amelia
5 Lily
6 Charlotte
7= Ella
7= Grace
9= Abigail
9= Freya
9= Jessica
Aberdeenshire
Boys
1 James
2= Harris
2= Harry
2= Logan
2= Oliver
6 Jack
7= Cameron
7= Charlie
9= Alexander
9= Rory
Girls
1 Sophie
2= Ella
2= Emily
4 Ellie
5= Ava
5= Freya
5= Isla
8 Amelia
9= Jessica
9= Rosie
Angus
Boys
1 Harry
2= Jack
2= Mason
2= Oliver
2= Rory
6= Archie
6= Charlie
6= Lewis
6= Logan
10= Hamish
10= Noah
10= Theo
Girls
1 Isla
2= Ava
2= Olivia
2= Sophie
5= Ella
5= Emily
5= Sophia
8= Charlotte
8= Ellie
8= Georgia
8= Katie
Moray
1 Jack
2 Brodie
3= Liam
3= Noah
5= Charlie
5= Harry
5= Oscar
8= Brody
8= Cameron
10= Angus
10= Archie
10= Arran
10= Finlay
10= Hamish
10= Harris
10= Lachlan
10= Leo
10= Lewis
10= Oliver
10= Olly
10= Theodore
10= Thomas
10= William
Girls
1 Ella
2= Ellie
2= Olivia
4= Evie
4= Willow
6= Ava
6= Emily
6= Freya
6= Isla
6= Jessica
6= Sophie
6= Zara