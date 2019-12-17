Revealed: The most popular baby names in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and Angus in 2019

The most popular baby name for Aberdeen in 2019 has been revealed today.

Twenty-one girls were named Olivia since January. The second most popular name was Jack.

Following national trends, Oliver was the second most popular boys name in Aberdeen, with Emily and Isla tied as the second most popular for young females.

In Aberdeenshire, there were 28 newborns called James, with Harris, Harry, Logan and Oliver tied in second place. The most popular girls name in Aberdeenshire was Sophie, followed by Ella and Emily.

Harry was the most popular boys name in Angus and Jack, Mason, Oliver and Rory tied for second. Isla was the most popular girls name, with Ava, Olivia and Sophie in joint second.

The top 10 for Moray was one of the longest in the country, with 14 boys tied in 10th place. The most popular boys name was Jack, with Brodie second. For Girls, Ella was top, with Ellie and Olivia tied in second.

Check out the full top 10 lists for each region below.

Aberdeen

Boys

1 Jack

2 Oliver

3= Alexander

3= Logan

5 Harris

6= Finlay

6= Theo

8 Oscar

9= Adam

9= James

9= Noah

Girls

1 Olivia

2= Emily

2= Isla

4 Amelia

5 Lily

6 Charlotte

7= Ella

7= Grace

9= Abigail

9= Freya

9= Jessica

Aberdeenshire

Boys

1 James

2= Harris

2= Harry

2= Logan

2= Oliver

6 Jack

7= Cameron

7= Charlie

9= Alexander

9= Rory

Girls

1 Sophie

2= Ella

2= Emily

4 Ellie

5= Ava

5= Freya

5= Isla

8 Amelia

9= Jessica

9= Rosie

Angus

Boys

1 Harry

2= Jack

2= Mason

2= Oliver

2= Rory

6= Archie

6= Charlie

6= Lewis

6= Logan

10= Hamish

10= Noah

10= Theo

Girls

1 Isla

2= Ava

2= Olivia

2= Sophie

5= Ella

5= Emily

5= Sophia

8= Charlotte

8= Ellie

8= Georgia

8= Katie

Moray

1 Jack

2 Brodie

3= Liam

3= Noah

5= Charlie

5= Harry

5= Oscar

8= Brody

8= Cameron

10= Angus

10= Archie

10= Arran

10= Finlay

10= Hamish

10= Harris

10= Lachlan

10= Leo

10= Lewis

10= Oliver

10= Olly

10= Theodore

10= Thomas

10= William

Girls

1 Ella

2= Ellie

2= Olivia

4= Evie

4= Willow

6= Ava

6= Emily

6= Freya

6= Isla

6= Jessica

6= Sophie

6= Zara