Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Local

Revealed: Sneak peek at newly renovated Provost Skene’s House which could put Aberdeen ‘on world stage’

By Jamie Hall
07/10/2021, 3:49 pm
Hannah Miley, Stuart MacBride, Marie Boulton and Johanna Basford at Provost Skene's House.

The newly-refurbished Provost Skene’s House can be the “missing link” and help Aberdeen put itself “on the world stage”, according to the leading councillor behind the project.

Built in 1545, the city’s oldest home has been closed since 2019 for a £3.8 million revamp – but will open its doors to the public once more on Saturday.

Instead of the period furnishings it previously housed, it will now host an exhibition featuring some of the north-east’s most notable people.

Council officials expect to deal with huge demand for the house, which has kept its historic features throughout the restoration work.

‘Delight’ at Provost Skene’s House

“All the way through the life of this building there has been an appetite from the public to keep it, save it, restore it and use it, and I think people will be absolutely delighted,” said Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council’s city centre lead.

The Hall of Heroes will feature some of the north-east’s most famous people.

“People are taking these types of cultural experiences in a different way. Before it was lovely and it had some period furniture, but it wasn’t as used as we would have liked.

“A lot of amazing people have done amazing things, not just in Aberdeen but out in the wider world, and we felt it was time Aberdeen, going from being quite quiet and not wanting to shout about itself, actually put itself on the world stage with a big voice.”

‘Great honour’ for city heroes

The new exhibition, which fills 12 rooms of the 16th-century building, includes some of the most recognisable names from the north-east – both past and present.

The exhibition fills 12 separate rooms.

Illustrator Johanna Basford, Olympic swimmer Hannah Miley and writer Stuart MacBride, who attended an event at the house ahead of its reopening, each described their inclusions as “a great honour”.

“You don’t realise how many amazing people have come from our city and shire,” Ms Basford added.

“It’s something I am hugely proud of and I can’t wait to show my kids.”

Council ‘pushed every boundary’

Work on the house was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic, which brought the country to a halt last year and pushed the opening date back several months.

The house celebrates the north-east’s greatest achievements.

But despite the delays, Ms Boulton – who earlier defended the work amid criticism from opposition councillors – said the local authority had “pushed every boundary” to get the job done.

“The slight delay probably hasn’t had that much of an impact really in terms of getting people through the door,” she said.

“They have managed their way through it and it’s absolutely phenomenal.

“I think people will have to come back several times to take in a fraction of the information because there is just so much. I just hope people love it as much as I do.”

Entry to Provost Skene’s House will be free and its opening hours will be Monday-Saturday 10am-5pm and Sunday 11am-4pm.